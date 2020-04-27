Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,615 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB stock opened at $190.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.21.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Edward Jones raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.83.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $552,126.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,675 shares of company stock valued at $17,288,455 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.