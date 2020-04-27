Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,212,000 after buying an additional 1,389,943 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% in the first quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,800 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,843,000 after purchasing an additional 644,931 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,222,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,014,000 after purchasing an additional 116,604 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 697.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,963,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,408 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $141.63 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

