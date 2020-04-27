BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 52,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 74,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,017,000 after acquiring an additional 25,127 shares in the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the first quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.5% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 7,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.4% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.20.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,753. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen stock opened at $236.28 on Monday. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.74. The company has a market cap of $136.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

