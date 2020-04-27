BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $457,000 Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 678,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,606,000 after buying an additional 172,667 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 60,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 10,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PFF opened at $34.01 on Monday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $38.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average is $36.22.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

