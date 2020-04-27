Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,248 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 59,900.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Masco by 889.9% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Masco by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

MAS opened at $40.05 on Monday. Masco Corp has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $50.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 3,655.00% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

In other Masco news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $1,186,616.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,612.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Masco from $46.50 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Masco from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Nomura Securities upped their price target on Masco from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Argus restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.82.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

