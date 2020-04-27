BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $416,000 Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 1,044.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in L3Harris during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total value of $5,429,115.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,869,443.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris stock opened at $189.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. L3Harris has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $230.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.73. The firm has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.82.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s revenue was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.89.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

