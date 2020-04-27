BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LVZ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 44,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $53.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.28. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st.

