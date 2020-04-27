BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $120.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.15 and a 200 day moving average of $107.45. The company has a market capitalization of $135.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.06, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,566,782.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Paypal from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.82.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

