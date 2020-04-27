BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,349 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 86.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK opened at $81.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Argus dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

