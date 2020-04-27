BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,695 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.25.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $188.20 on Monday. Cigna Corp has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $224.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.42. The company has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

In other Cigna news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $725,731.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,414,391.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,786,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,397 shares of company stock valued at $16,772,093. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.