BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Acquires 559 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of Novartis by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $89.05 on Monday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $99.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.20 and its 200-day moving average is $89.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $201.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Novartis had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.25.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.