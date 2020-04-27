Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Teekay Lng Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Teekay Lng Partners stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Teekay Lng Partners has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $893.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.25.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.39 million. Teekay Lng Partners had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teekay Lng Partners will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,298,578 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,206,000 after buying an additional 66,657 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Teekay Lng Partners by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 311,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Teekay Lng Partners by 298.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,872 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 232,140 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Teekay Lng Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 179,658 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in Teekay Lng Partners by 12.4% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 171,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 18,936 shares in the last quarter. 30.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

