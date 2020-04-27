BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,003.6% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $85.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.40. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROST. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.04.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

