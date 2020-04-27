Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MILLICOM INTL is a leading international operator of cellular telephony services, primarily in emerging markets where the basic telephone service is often inadequate and where economic development and change are creating new demand for communication services. MIC has sought to establish an early presence in markets with little or no cellular service by applying for cellular licenses, primarily through joint ventures with prominent local business partners. “

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Scotiabank raised Millicom International Cellular from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub lowered Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, New Street Research lowered Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Millicom International Cellular has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of TIGO stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. Millicom International Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $61.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.32.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Millicom International Cellular will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,617,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Millicom International Cellular by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Millicom International Cellular by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Millicom International Cellular by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Millicom International Cellular (TIGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.