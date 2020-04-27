Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) to Buy

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 16.22% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. develops, commercializes and markets automated technologies for CAR-T and other cell-based therapies. The company markets solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications and automation for immuno-oncology. ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc., formerly known as Cesca Therapeutics Inc., is based in Rancho Cordova, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

Shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21. The stock has a market cap of $46.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.83. ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $10.16.

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.40). ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . had a negative net margin of 72.79% and a negative return on equity of 176.16%. The company had revenue of $1.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 183,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.44% of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . Company Profile

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for cell-based therapies in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development and Device. It offers AutoXpress System, an automated system for the isolation, collection and storage of hematopoietic stem cell concentrates derived from cord blood and peripheral blood; Point-of CareXpress System for the rapid, automated processing of autologous peripheral blood or bone marrow aspirate derived stem cells; CAR-TXpress System that addresses the critical unmet need for chemistry, manufacturing and controls improvement of the emerging CAR-T therapies for cancer patients; BioArchive Cryopreservation System, an automated, robotic, liquid nitrogen controlled-rate-freezing and cryogenic storage system for stem cell samples and clinical products; and manual disposables.

