Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TELL. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.68.

Shares of NASDAQ TELL opened at $1.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $395.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Tellurian has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $9.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.68.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 527.46% and a negative return on equity of 68.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tellurian will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charif Souki sold 2,001,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $3,642,072.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,533,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,931,612.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,347,143 shares of company stock worth $34,624,239. Insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth $1,594,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 302,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 84,767 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tellurian by 249.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 81,000 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Tellurian by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 150,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 42,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.23% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

