TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.38% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TELA Bio Inc. is a commercial stage medical technology company. It is focused on the designing, developing and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company offers a portfolio of advanced reinforced tissue matrices. TELA Bio Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TELA. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

NASDAQ TELA opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 9.58 and a quick ratio of 8.90. The firm has a market cap of $111.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.11. TELA Bio has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $18.88.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $4.86 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that TELA Bio will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in TELA Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TELA Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in TELA Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in TELA Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. It offers reinforced tissue matrix products for a variety of reconstruction procedures, including hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery.

