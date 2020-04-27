Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) to Hold

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.95% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Telephone and Data Systems is poised to diversify its business model from a telecom service provider to fiber provider due to its expanded footprint in fiber space. Accretive subscriber base and expansion in international markets drive its performance. While rising demand for faster broadband speeds continue to generate higher wireline residential revenue per connection, its wireless segment witnesses growth on the back of higher fiber investments and Federal A-CAM support. Higher ARPU from smartphone users and full utilization of LTE network capacity are expected to mitigate the operating cost headwinds. However, it faces intense competition from lower-cost mobile operators. High costs associated with network integration and aggressive equipment pricing dent its margins. Volatile pricing movement and constant churn remain primary concerns.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Telephone & Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $19.10 on Friday. Telephone & Data Systems has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.54.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 565.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 4.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

