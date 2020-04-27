Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) to Hold

Apr 27th, 2020

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $2.25 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.34% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product candidate includes TRC105, TRC205 and TRC102 which are in different clinical stage for cancer, age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON opened at $1.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $8.90.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.33. As a group, equities analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

