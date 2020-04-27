Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.20% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tricida, Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of novel therapeutics to address renal, metabolic and cardiovascular diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. Tricida, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Tricida stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average is $33.87. The company has a quick ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Tricida has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $44.30.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tricida will post -5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $126,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,761,511.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.46 per share, with a total value of $147,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $583,295 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCDA. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Tricida by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tricida by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Tricida by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tricida by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tricida during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

