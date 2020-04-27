Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.92% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Theravance has a collaboration agreement with Mylan for the development and marketing of Yupelri, the first once-daily nebulized LAMA option for COPD. The product is witnessing a strong uptake ever since its launch in early 2019. Moreover, its collaboration agreements are a source of regular funds. Theravance's pipeline programs target highly competitive therapeutic areas and are progressing well. However, any agreement termination might be a huge setback for the company as was the case in the past. Moreover, dependence on Yupelri for profit-sharing revenues is a persistent concern. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry so far this year. Loss estimates look stable ahead of Q1 earnings release. Theravance has a mixed record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.”

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ TBPH opened at $30.28 on Friday. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.46.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 million. Research analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

