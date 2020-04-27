Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.23% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Taro Pharmaceutical Industries is engaged in the production, research and development, and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products, with a focus on generic products. In addition to the production of finished dosage form drugs, they also synthesize the pharmaceutical chemicals used in their production. Products are sold through wholesalers, generic drug distributors, drug store chains, mass merchandisers, HMOs, food stores, pharmacies and hospitals. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of TARO opened at $67.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.40 and a 200-day moving average of $78.33. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $109.42.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 38.24%. The firm had revenue of $147.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,941.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

