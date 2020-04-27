Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a holding company which provides a broad range of telecommunications services through its operating subsidiaries. The Company’s operating subsidiaries provide local telephone, cable, Internet access, interexchange facilities, cellular and PCS services, along with many other associated services. “

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

SHEN stock opened at $52.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $53.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.21.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $161.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.23 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 11.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHEN. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. 58.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.