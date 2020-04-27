Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Retrophin is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development, acquisition and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of serious, catastrophic or rare diseases for which there are currently no viable options for patients. The Company’s approved products include Chenodal®, Cholbam, and Thiola®, and its pipeline includes compounds for several catastrophic diseases, including focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration, infantile spasms, nephrotic syndrome and others. Retrophin, Inc. is based in San Diego. “

Get Retrophin alerts:

RTRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Retrophin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Retrophin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ RTRX opened at $15.14 on Friday. Retrophin has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of $658.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.01). Retrophin had a negative net margin of 83.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.87%. The company had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Retrophin will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Retrophin news, insider Noah L. Rosenberg sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $27,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 248,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,504.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,399 shares of company stock valued at $285,994 in the last ninety days. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTRX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Retrophin by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,152,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,947,000 after buying an additional 535,168 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Retrophin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,280,000. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Retrophin by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,252,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,385,000 after buying an additional 264,893 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retrophin by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 624,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after buying an additional 215,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retrophin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,010,000. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retrophin (RTRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retrophin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retrophin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.