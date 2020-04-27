Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Repay Holdings Corporation provides payment processing solutions. The company’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces complexity of electronic payments for merchants. Repay Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd, is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Get Repay alerts:

RPAY has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Repay from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Repay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repay has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Repay stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Repay has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $19.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.18.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $33.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.67 million. Repay’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Repay by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $882,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Repay by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 52,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repay (RPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.