Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is a Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company also operates a number of media and entertainment assets that includes the Grand Ole Opry, the Ryman Auditorium and WSM-AM. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

Shares of RHP opened at $27.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.82. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $91.57.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $446.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.74 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Colin V. Reed acquired 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $594,804.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 839.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 543.3% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 456.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.