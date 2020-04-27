Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is a Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company also operates a number of media and entertainment assets that includes the Grand Ole Opry, the Ryman Auditorium and WSM-AM. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

Shares of RHP opened at $27.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.82. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $91.57.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $446.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.74 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Colin V. Reed acquired 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $594,804.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 839.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 543.3% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 456.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Tellurian Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Tellurian Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
TELA Bio Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
TELA Bio Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Telephone & Data Systems to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Telephone & Data Systems to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TRACON Pharmaceuticals to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TRACON Pharmaceuticals to Hold
Tricida Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”
Tricida Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”
Theravance Biopharma Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Theravance Biopharma Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report