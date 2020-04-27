Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) to Hold

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rambus creates innovative hardware and software technologies, driving advancements from the data center to the mobile edge. Their chips, customizable IP cores, architecture licenses, tools, software, services, training and innovations improve the competitive advantage of their customers. They collaborate with the industry, partnering with leading ASIC and SoC designers, foundries, IP developers, EDA companies and validation labs. Their products are integrated into tens of billions of devices and systems, powering and securing diverse applications, including Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT), mobile payments, and smart ticketing. At Rambus, they are makers of better. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Rambus from $16.00 to $17.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rambus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $12.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91. Rambus has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.03 million. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 40.36%. Rambus’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rambus will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $153,711.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,740.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 38,442 shares of company stock valued at $504,628 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Rambus by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 173,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rambus by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Rambus by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

