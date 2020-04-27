Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) to Hold

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SciPlay Corporation is a developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The Company offers games which includes social casino games Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots and casual games MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown and 88 Fortunes Slots. SciPlay Corporation is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

SCPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson began coverage on SciPlay in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SciPlay from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks upgraded SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SciPlay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SciPlay currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.54.

SCPL stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. SciPlay has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.34.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $112.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SciPlay will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SciPlay news, Director M. Mendel Pinson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.02 per share, with a total value of $45,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCPL. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in SciPlay by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,523,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,728,000 after acquiring an additional 379,183 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in shares of SciPlay in the fourth quarter worth $2,462,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SciPlay in the fourth quarter worth $1,833,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 632.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 98,767 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SciPlay in the fourth quarter worth $876,000. 16.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

