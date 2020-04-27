Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sartorius AG is a pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier. The company manufactures equipment for biomolecular and microbial separations, cell culture, concentration, fermentation and purification. Sartorius AG is headquartered in Goettingen, Germany. “

Get Sartorius alerts:

Separately, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius in a report on Friday.

SARTF stock opened at $275.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.72 and a 200-day moving average of $199.17. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.46 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sartorius has a twelve month low of $164.10 and a twelve month high of $275.71.

Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $403.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.05 million. Sartorius had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 20.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sartorius will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sartorius

There is no company description available for Sartorius AG.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sartorius (SARTF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.