Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP bank holding company registered under the Bank Holding Act of 1956. Through its subsidiaries, Co. provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. “

SFNC has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $17.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $27.29.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $249.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.03 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 10.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simmons First National will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 62.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 18.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

