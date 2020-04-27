Zacks Investment Research Downgrades RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to Sell

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RLJ Lodging Trust is a REIT focused on investing primarily in premium-branded, focused-service, and compact full-service hotels. It plans to own hotels concentrated in urban and dense suburban markets. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $19.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.20). RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $347.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 265,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 25,193 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 23,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 13,664 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,575,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,166,000 after buying an additional 240,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,906,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 614,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,888,000 after buying an additional 76,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

