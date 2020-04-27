Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) to Buy

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SFST. BidaskClub lowered Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

NASDAQ:SFST opened at $25.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Southern First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $44.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.18.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $21.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David G. Ellison acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.57 per share, with a total value of $97,710.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,694.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $43,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,958.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,302 shares of company stock valued at $92,836 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Southern First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Southern First Bancshares by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

