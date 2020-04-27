RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.25 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.98% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “RTI Surgical Inc. is a surgical implant company. Its implants are used in sports medicine, general surgery, spine, orthopedic, trauma and cardiothoracic procedures. RTI Surgical Inc., formerly known as RTI Biologics, Inc., is headquartered in Alachua, Fla. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut RTI Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RTI Surgical in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.42.

Shares of NASDAQ RTIX opened at $1.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80. RTI Surgical has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.68 million, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTI Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RTI Surgical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 16,555 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTI Surgical by 3,089.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 30,894 shares during the last quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTI Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,165,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of RTI Surgical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. 65.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTI Surgical Company Profile

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

