Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) to Hold

Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

STXS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Stereotaxis in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Stereotaxis in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Stereotaxis stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00. Stereotaxis has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $5.82.

Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.89 million during the quarter. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 1,456.01% and a negative net margin of 14.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Stereotaxis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stereotaxis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Stereotaxis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stereotaxis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems and instruments for the treatment of abnormal heart rhythms in the United States and internationally. Its products include Niobe ES robotic system that enables physicians to complete interventional procedures by providing image guided delivery of catheters and guide wires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system, which offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

