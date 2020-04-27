South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South State Corporation is a bank holding company for South State Bank. The Bank provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and investment services, and consumer finance loans. It offers demand, time and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing; automated teller machine processing; and wealth management and trust services. South State Corporation, formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in South Carolina. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SSB. BidaskClub lowered shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of SSB opened at $53.06 on Friday. South State has a 1-year low of $48.28 and a 1-year high of $88.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.59 and a 200 day moving average of $75.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.52). South State had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $172.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that South State will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other South State news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.27 per share, for a total transaction of $177,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,840.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in South State by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,276,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,724,000 after acquiring an additional 75,635 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in South State by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,083,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,978,000 after buying an additional 63,933 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in South State by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 899,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,013,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in South State by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 854,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,170,000 after buying an additional 78,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of South State by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,309,000 after purchasing an additional 17,299 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

