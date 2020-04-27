Zacks Investment Research Lowers 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) to Sell

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1ST SOURCE CORP.is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The bank offers a broad range of commercial banking, personal banking and trust services. In addition, 1st Source Bank provides highly specialized financing services for: automobile fleets in the rental and leasing industries; privately-held used aircraft; heavy duty trucks and construction equipment.These services are marketed nationwide. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub cut 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

Shares of SRCE stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. 1st Source has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $53.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $828.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.23.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.14). 1st Source had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $79.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that 1st Source will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Murphy III purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,371 shares in the company, valued at $14,764,549.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in 1st Source by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 536,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,827,000 after acquiring an additional 44,972 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,205,000 after purchasing an additional 27,717 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,294,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 308,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 76,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

