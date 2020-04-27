SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of SP Plus from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

NASDAQ:SP opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.40. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $47.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $466.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.47.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). SP Plus had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $231.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SP Plus will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SP. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in SP Plus during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SP Plus during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in SP Plus during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

