Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2020

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $155.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.45% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Spotify from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Spotify in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spotify in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Spotify from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.58.

SPOT stock opened at $137.84 on Friday. Spotify has a 1 year low of $109.18 and a 1 year high of $161.38. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.09 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.16 and a 200 day moving average of $139.46.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.66). Spotify had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Spotify’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,720,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,226,000 after buying an additional 2,589,054 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Spotify during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,661,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Spotify by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,333,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,424,000 after purchasing an additional 716,705 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Spotify in the 4th quarter valued at $45,446,000. Finally, Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spotify in the 4th quarter valued at $28,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

Analyst Recommendations for Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

