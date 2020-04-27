Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) to “Hold”

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which focuses exclusively on developing, acquiring, owning and operating factory outlet centers. Since entering the factory outlet center business, they have become one of the largest owners and operators of factory outlet centers in the United States. “

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SKT. ValuEngine cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $12.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $9.20.

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $5.64 on Friday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.07. The company has a market capitalization of $509.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.69). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $120.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, VP Virginia R. Summerell sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $73,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles Allen Worsham sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,663.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKT. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.