Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2020

Shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.89.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLGX. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Corelogic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corelogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Corelogic from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Corelogic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

NYSE:CLGX opened at $36.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.08 and its 200-day moving average is $42.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Corelogic has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $51.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Corelogic had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The company had revenue of $426.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corelogic will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $30,270.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,460 shares in the company, valued at $440,552.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James L. Balas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $197,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,116.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,850 shares of company stock worth $237,843 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corelogic in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corelogic in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corelogic by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Corelogic by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

About Corelogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

