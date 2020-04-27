Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.30.

Several research analysts have commented on MERC shares. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Mercer International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

In related news, Director Alan C. Wallace purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.52 per share, with a total value of $84,160.00. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Mercer International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Mercer International during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Mercer International by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Mercer International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MERC stock opened at $8.39 on Monday. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.93 and a beta of 1.62.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.41). Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $331.17 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is a boost from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is presently -687.50%.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

