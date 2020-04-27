Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.31.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

WMT opened at $129.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.19. Walmart has a 1 year low of $98.85 and a 1 year high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 75.6% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

