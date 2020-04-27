Informa PLC (LON:INF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Informa PLC (LON:INF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 718.78 ($9.46).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INF shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.21) target price (down previously from GBX 860 ($11.31)) on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 729 ($9.59) to GBX 552 ($7.26) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Informa to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 715 ($9.41) in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.84) price target on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 885 ($11.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

In related news, insider Stephen Davidson bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 470 ($6.18) per share, for a total transaction of £7,520 ($9,892.13).

Informa stock opened at GBX 429.40 ($5.65) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 459.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 712.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.81, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.83. Informa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 326.70 ($4.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 900.80 ($11.85).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a GBX 15.95 ($0.21) dividend. This is a positive change from Informa’s previous dividend of $7.55. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Informa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.28%.

About Informa

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

