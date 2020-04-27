Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (ETR:HDD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (ETR:HDD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €1.12 ($1.31).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HDD shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €0.95 ($1.10) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Warburg Research set a €0.95 ($1.10) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Baader Bank set a €1.35 ($1.57) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Independent Research set a €0.76 ($0.88) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of HDD stock opened at €0.63 ($0.73) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $172.64 million and a P/E ratio of 20.67. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a 12 month low of €0.48 ($0.56) and a 12 month high of €1.77 ($2.06). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.01.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides products, services, consumables, and software solutions for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, North America, South America, and Eastern Europe. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Digital Business & Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

