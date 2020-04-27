Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (ETR:HDD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (ETR:HDD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €1.12 ($1.31).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HDD shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €0.95 ($1.10) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Warburg Research set a €0.95 ($1.10) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Baader Bank set a €1.35 ($1.57) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Independent Research set a €0.76 ($0.88) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of HDD stock opened at €0.63 ($0.73) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $172.64 million and a P/E ratio of 20.67. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a 12 month low of €0.48 ($0.56) and a 12 month high of €1.77 ($2.06). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.01.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Company Profile

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides products, services, consumables, and software solutions for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, North America, South America, and Eastern Europe. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Digital Business & Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Analyst Recommendations for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD)

Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Stereotaxis to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Stereotaxis to Hold
South State Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
South State Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Lowers 1st Source to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Lowers 1st Source to Sell
SP Plus Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
SP Plus Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Spotify Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Spotify Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tanger Factory Outlet Centers to “Hold”
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tanger Factory Outlet Centers to “Hold”


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report