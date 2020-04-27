Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Quidel in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Get Quidel alerts:

QDEL stock opened at $134.60 on Monday. Quidel has a 1 year low of $52.49 and a 1 year high of $136.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 78.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.55 and its 200-day moving average is $76.22.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Quidel had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Quidel will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 12,601 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $1,002,787.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Quidel by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel in the fourth quarter worth $62,815,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 184,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,877,000 after purchasing an additional 12,683 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 228,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.