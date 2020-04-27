Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.44.

MTCH has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Instinet cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Match Group alerts:

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $81.23 on Monday. Match Group has a one year low of $44.74 and a one year high of $95.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.42.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $547.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.85 million. Match Group had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 237.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Match Group will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $11,011,273.35. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 207,959 shares in the company, valued at $15,877,669.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth $4,333,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Match Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,952,000 after acquiring an additional 22,239 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $489,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 20,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.