Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $282.00.

RETA has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $362.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up previously from $314.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

In related news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $388,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,810.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 691.9% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 53,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after purchasing an additional 46,817 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,422,000 after purchasing an additional 33,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 464,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,316,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RETA opened at $160.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 2.55. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $257.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($5.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.21) by ($3.70). The business had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,094.28% and a negative return on equity of 766.88%. The company’s revenue was down 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

