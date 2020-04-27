Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.29.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

SBGI stock opened at $15.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $66.57. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.59.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 17.71%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, major shareholder Frederick G. Smith bought 300,000 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $3,282,000.00. Corporate insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBGI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,387,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,316,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,599,000 after buying an additional 1,267,227 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,960,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 712.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 454,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,168,000 after buying an additional 398,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth about $10,899,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

