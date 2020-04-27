Vinci SA (EPA:DG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vinci SA (EPA:DG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €91.20 ($106.05).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DG shares. HSBC set a €91.00 ($105.81) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on Vinci and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

DG stock opened at €71.62 ($83.28) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €74.57 and a 200 day moving average price of €93.66. Vinci has a 12 month low of €69.54 ($80.86) and a 12 month high of €88.80 ($103.26).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

