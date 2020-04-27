Enel S.p.A. (BIT:ENEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Enel S.p.A. (BIT:ENEL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €7.66 ($8.91).

Several research firms have issued reports on ENEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.84) price objective on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group set a €7.50 ($8.72) price target on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €7.20 ($8.37) price target on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.10 ($10.58) target price on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Enel has a 52-week low of €4.16 ($4.84) and a 52-week high of €5.59 ($6.50).

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

Read More: Dividend Yield

Analyst Recommendations for Enel (BIT:ENEL)

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Stereotaxis to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Stereotaxis to Hold
South State Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
South State Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Lowers 1st Source to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Lowers 1st Source to Sell
SP Plus Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
SP Plus Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Spotify Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Spotify Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tanger Factory Outlet Centers to “Hold”
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tanger Factory Outlet Centers to “Hold”


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report